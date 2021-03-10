Business

Technology companies are off to another good start on Wall Street, a day after powering a 3.7% surge in the Nasdaq. The gains early Wednesday were more moderate, with the Nasdaq up 1% and the broader S&P 500 up 0.6%. Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market, as they've done since the beginning of the year. That's a sign investors expect U.S. economic growth to pick up. Bond trading was stable, giving markets some relief after sharp spikes in long-term borrowing rates over the past month spooked investors and prompted them to dump technology stocks.