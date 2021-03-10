More from Star Tribune
Politics
Seoul agrees to pay more for hosting American troops in 2021
Striking a delicate balance, the United States and South Korea have agreed Seoul will pay 13.9% more this year for hosting American troops as part of a multiyear deal crafted to keep Seoul's share of the overall cost within historical norms, officials said Wednesday.
Local
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. March 7, 2021.
Business
Stocks have a solid start on Wall Street, led by technology
Technology companies are off to another good start on Wall Street, a day after powering a 3.7% surge in the Nasdaq. The gains early Wednesday were more moderate, with the Nasdaq up 1% and the broader S&P 500 up 0.6%. Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market, as they've done since the beginning of the year. That's a sign investors expect U.S. economic growth to pick up. Bond trading was stable, giving markets some relief after sharp spikes in long-term borrowing rates over the past month spooked investors and prompted them to dump technology stocks.
Business
Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Women's Hall of Fame
Former first lady Michelle Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm have been chosen for the National Women's Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday that also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead.
Nation
FBI releases new video of DC pipe bomb suspect
The FBI has released surveillance video of the person who placed two pipe bombs in Washington the night before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.