More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity while deaths mounted rapidly inside the country.
World
Sons of ex-Panama president held in Guatemala on US charges
Two sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli will be held in jail in Guatemala pending hearings Friday, officials said Tuesday as the U.S. government seeks their extradition for their alleged role in a bribery and money laundering scheme.
World
Serbs storm parliament after virus lockdown announced
Thousands of protesters fought running battles with police and tried to storm the parliament building in Belgrade on Tuesday after the Serbian president announced that a coronavirus lockdown will be reintroduced in the Balkan country.
World
Russia and China veto cross-border aid to Syria's northwest
Russia and China vetoed a U.N. resolution Tuesday that would maintain two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria's mainly rebel-held northwest for a year, which the United Nations says is crucial to save millions of lives.
World
FBI director: China aims to be sole 'superpower'
"The stakes could not be higher, and the potential economic harm to American businesses and the economy as a whole almost defies calculation," Chris Wray said.