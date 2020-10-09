More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Minnesota COVID-19 surges seep into long-term care facilities
Broadening spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus has led to more infections and deaths in long-term care facilities.
West Metro
Edina renames park to honor Black pioneer family
Edina's Garden Park has been renamed Yancey Park in memory of the family, among the first settlers of the area.
East Metro
Neighbors object to converting St. Paul hospital into shelter
Concerns about rising crime, declining property values and negative impacts on the surrounding neighborhood dominated a virtual community meeting of more than 230 people on Thursday night
Local
New report shows Minnesota LGBTQ teens and adults overrepresented in homeless population
Advocates say the foundation's work shows a gap in state resources.
East Metro
Inmate gets life sentence for 2018 murder of corrections officer
Edward Muhammad Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.