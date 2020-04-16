More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus could complicate Trump's path to reelection
The coronavirus is poised to reshape the political map, pummeling battleground states and alarming Republicans who see early signs of an election that could be a referendum on President Donald Trump's management of the crisis.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
MnDOT's weekend roadwork should bring few traffic hassles
An overnight closure of I-35W in south Minneapolis may cause the most problems
West Metro
Dramatic crash in Minneapolis after police chase from Edina ends in two arrests
The chase began after a robbery was reported at a CVS pharmacy at 6905 S. York Av. Edina, police said.
Local
$35 million suit filed by Moose Lake man who was shot by police and paralyzed in 2019
Suit claims Carlton County deputy shot man who had no gun and that the deputy had been drinking