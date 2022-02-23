More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Talking Preps: Minnesota hockey legend Winny Brodt Brown
Who better to break down the girls' hockey state tournament? Winny Brodt Brown and Star Tribune preps reporter David La Vaque discuss team matchups and players to watch in the Class 1A and 2A quarterfinals, plus the growing physicality of the sport.
High Schools
Alleging racist taunts, St. Louis Park won't play New Prague again this school year
Athletic director Andrew Ewald said the racist taunting St. Louis Park hockey players experienced wasn't an isolated incident, alluding to similar reports from other schools.
Politics
DFL Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen will not seek re-election
López Franzen is the first woman of color to lead Senate Democrats.
Music
Our critics' picks for 10 concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week
Khruangbin, Beach House, a Dirty Dozen Mardi Gras and K. Flay are among the big gigs for Feb. 25-March 3.
Business
Leech Lake Band, Indigenous activists push back on planned Cohasset wood plant
Cohasset City Council decision on environmental review expected March 8. Leech Lake leaders raise concern over impact to treaty-protected hunting and fishing rights on nearby lands.