When Amity Dimock's son, 21-year-old Kobe Dimock-Heisler, was killed by Brooklyn Center Police officers in August, 2019, she joined a group of families who had experienced similar trauma. And though she successfully pushed for new police autism training at the Capitol this year, she says the system has deprived her of true justice for her son.

When Amity Dimock's son, 21-year-old Kobe Dimock-Heisler, was killed by Brooklyn Center Police officers in August, 2019, she joined a group of families who had experienced similar trauma. And though she successfully pushed for new police autism training at the Capitol this year, she says the system has deprived her of true justice for her son.