Coronavirus
COVID-19 case surge stoking worries in Minnesota
Doctors fear more deaths and serious illness as big case growth continues.
Local
Families seek justice for Kobe Dimock-Heisler
When Amity Dimock's son, 21-year-old Kobe Dimock-Heisler, was killed by Brooklyn Center Police officers in August, 2019, she joined a group of families who had experienced similar trauma. And though she successfully pushed for new police autism training at the Capitol this year, she says the system has deprived her of true justice for her son.
Coronavirus
In Rochester, Birx expresses 'deep concerns' about COVID-19 picture in Minnesota
The White House's COVID-19 adviser sounds a dire alarm after meeting with Gov. Tim Walz and other state and local officials.
Coronavirus
After dodging the worst of COVID-19, rural areas of Minnesota are 'lit up with cases'
Their rates now rising faster than in metro.
National
Wisconsin GOP's voting restrictions impact Black residents
Melody McCurtis and Danell Cross start their day early on a recent sunny Sunday going door to door in their neighborhood northwest of downtown Milwaukee. Leaders of the nonprofit Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, the mother and daughter make their way slowly along the route wearing masks and using a bullhorn to maintain distancing as they offer free food, household supplies — and information about how to vote.