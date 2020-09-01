More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
Trump: Systemic racism in policing not a problem
In Kenosha, the president said police are sometimes under tremendous pressure and don't handle it well.
Nation
Trump calls Kenosha violence 'domestic terrorism'
President Donald Trump stood at the epicenter of the latest eruption over racial injustice Tuesday and came down squarely on the side of law enforcement.
Video
Fact Frenzy: Minnesota Movies and Music Edition
Episode 4 of Fact Frenzy: Baby, you're a (trivia) star!
Video
It's always a great Minnesota get-together with Siama's Afropop
Click above to see a special Star Tribune State Fair performance by Siama Matuzungidi and Dallas Johnson.
Video
He's a hardcore Texan, but Lyle Lovett has a soft spot for Minnesota
Click above to see Lyle Lovett's special performance for the Star Tribune State Fair.