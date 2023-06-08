More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
East Metro
World War II veteran from Woodbury hits the 100-year mark
Richard King didn't offer secrets to reaching that long of a life, other than advising, "don't smoke, drink or chase women." But one constant in King's life has been staying busy.
www.startribune.com
Explaining the Trump document case
The road to former President Donald Trump's federal indictment by the Department of Justice is paved with documents.
High Schools
Armstrong's Breker wins a high-level 3,200 at track and field state meet
Noah Breker was the fastest of three runners who broke nine minutes, followed by Minneapolis Washburn's Aiden Jones and Southwest's Sam Scott.
High Schools
Mahtomedi's Rathmanner upsets Wayzata's Beduhn in state tennis
Collin Beduhn was ranked No. 1 and had propelled the Trojans to the Class 2A team championship before Sam Rathmanner toppled him in the singles quarterfinals.
Twins
Twins barrel-up the bad luck in sweep by Rays; more injury concern looms
The Twins took their first lead of the series, but it didn't last long as the offense continued sputtering and Jorge Polanco was pulled after his first at-bat.