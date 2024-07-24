More from Star Tribune
Experts say twice-yearly injection offers women 100% protection against HIV
A study has shown that twice-yearly injections of a drug used to treat AIDS have been 100% effective in preventing new HIV infections in young women.
Weather
Smoky sunshine with dry weather into Saturday - streak of 90s possible next week
We appear to be finally transitioning into a hotter, drier weather pattern with 90s next week, and a rare spell of dry, sunny weather into at least Saturday
Video
Secret Service director steps down after assassination attempt at Trump rally
Kimberly Cheatle had faced growing calls to resign and several investigations into how the shooter was able to get so close to former President Donald Trump.
Video
Native Americans in Minnesota protect drumming tradition
Weekly drum and dance events at the Minneapolis American Indian Center provide Native people a chance to reconnect with their identity and culture.
Weather
A few swarms of T-storms today, then dry from Wednesday into Saturday with a warming trend
An irritable sky will squeeze out a few more T-storms today, but dry weather returns from Wednesday into much of the weekend, when highs may top 90 degrees