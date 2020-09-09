More from Star Tribune
Texas fugitive wanted in Georgia deputy shooting captured
A Texas fugitive who fled into the woods in Georgia after shooting at an officer who pulled him over has been captured, authorities said.
Nation
California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes
A Northern California wildfire threatened thousands of homes Thursday after winds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountain community and killed at least three people.
National
Fires without precedent rage in usually cool, wet Northwest
Numerous wildfires burned in Oregon's forested valleys and along the coast, destroying hundreds of homes and causing mass evacuations. Farther north, flames devoured buildings and huge tracts of land in Washington state.
National
Scarcity of key material squeezes medical mask manufacturing
Rachel Spray is still grieving the loss of her fellow nurse who died after being exposed to the novel coronavirus at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center. Now, as she stands in front of the gleaming glass and concrete hospital, she says she "dreads going in there" and fears she'll be next.
Coronavirus
UW-Madison moves to all-online classes as COVID case count rises
It's the most significant step by the University of Wisconsin to curb a virus caseload that has surpassed 1,000 infections in mere days.