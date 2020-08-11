More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Fitness promoted as COVID-19 defense
Led by Dr. William Roberts of the University of Minnesota, the American College of Sports Medicine issued guidance advising 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise each week.
Minneapolis
Prosecutors: Ex-officer Thomas Lane should stand trial in George Floyd killing
Their comments were meant to refute a motion to dismiss the charges, filed in July by Lane's attorney, Earl Gray.
National
Wisconsin hopes for smoother primary than April election
Wisconsin's second statewide election since the coronavirus pandemic began came with far more time to prepare than the first, with election officials hoping for a smoother result in Tuesday's primary.
Local
Minnesota voters head to polls: 'There's an uplifting feeling'
Fortified with face masks, and sometimes hand sanitizer, Minnesotans spaced apart at the polls to cast ballots in primary elections. Under a recent court ruling, absentee ballots will be accepted until Thursday, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.
Duluth
One dead in Duluth apartment building fire
The man was taken from the building unconscious by fellow residents.