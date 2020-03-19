More from Star Tribune
Stocks open higher on Wall Street after deal on virus aid
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street after Congress and the White House reached a deal to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2%. The gains came a day after the Dow had its biggest percentage gain since 1933. Stocks have been falling sharply over the past month, erasing one-third of the value from some indexes, as widespread business shutdowns, travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders wreak havoc on the global economy. Investors say market volatility is likely to continue both up and down until the severity of the outbreak eases.
Netanyahu ally resigns, deepening Israeli political turmoil
Israel's parliament speaker abruptly resigned Wednesday, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and deepening the country's political turmoil as the embattled Israeli leader tries to cling to power amid a fast-spreading outbreak of the coronavirus and a looming corruption trial.
Putin delays constitutional vote allowing him to keep power
Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed a nationwide vote on proposed constitutional amendments that include a change that would allow him to seek another term in power.
As outbreak blows up finances, EU nations balk at solidarity
The European Union is taking unprecedented action to help member countries endure the massive economic shock of the virus outbreak, but some nations are resisting the idea of shared borrowing to cover the heavy costs - suggesting that even during this crisis there are limits to solidarity in a bloc that is trying to reaffirm itself after Brexit.
'We are collapsing': Virus pummels medics in Spain and Italy
By the time Patricia Núñez's cough started, she was already familiar with the dreaded dry hacking sound tormenting patients who had for weeks been filling the Madrid emergency ward where she works.