More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds
Tropical Storm Alex, which became the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season Sunday, headed toward Bermuda after killing three people in Cuba and causing flooding in parts of Florida.
Paul Douglas
Pleasant Temps This Week With A Few Rain Chances
We'll watch two primary chances of rain - late Tuesday into early Wednesday, and again Friday - with at least a half an inch of rain this week in southern Minnesota. Highs remain mainly around to below average as we head through the work week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high 40; chance of showers
Twin Cities afternoon forecast for Sunday, June 5
Weather
Morning forecast: Increasing clouds, showers tonight, high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, June 5