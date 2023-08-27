More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Warming Back Up This Week - Around 90F Possible For Labor Day Weekend
A mostly quiet week of weather is on tap if you're heading to the Minnesota State Fair, Highs are mainly in the 80s, but will approach 90F heading into Labor Day weekend. Best chance of rain: late Monday into Monday Night, and even that chance is isolated. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Tropical Storm Idalia takes aim at Gulf of Mexico on a possible track toward the US, forecasters say
Tropical Storm Idalia formed Sunday off the coast of Mexico on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S., the National Hurricane Center said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high 76
Things stay cooler and calm Sunday afternoon.
World
Large hailstones cause extensive damage in a small German town as a storm hits Bavaria
A storm with large hailstones damaged four-fifths of the buildings in a small town in the southern German state of Bavaria, local authorities said Sunday.