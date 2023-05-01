More from Star Tribune
Wild
Gustavsson, Fleury ready to see how Wild handle goalie situation
"Call me when the contract is done," said Filip Gustavsson, who will be a restricted free agent this summer. "Not going anywhere," said Marc-Andre Fleury.
Twins
Twins' hard-hitting Joey Gallo a pleasant surprise, on offense and defense
Batting average is up, strikeouts are down and manager Rocco Baldelli is raving about the first baseman's defense.
www.startribune.com
Minneapolis
Federal charges, commitment orders detail mosque arson suspect's troubled past
Little's mother told investigators her son had a fascination with fire from a young age, and that she suspects he was responsible for several more arson cases that were unreported.
Twins
Twins vs. White Sox series preview: Six-game road trip gets underway
The White Sox got off to a miserable start to the season, but their April ended on a bright spot and their May will begin with the return of their star shortstop.