Another Week With More Rain In The Forecast
The past couple of days of sunshine has felt nice after several days of precipitation and clouds. Unfortunately, it won't last as clouds increase Sunday with afternoon showers. Monday will feature a bit more sun before another system impacts the region Tuesday through Friday. - D.J. Kayser
Today will be the nicest of the next several days, with some passing clouds this afternoon. There's rain on the way later Sunday, and a powerful storm system arriving Tuesday.
Clouds will increase this afternoon, with a chance of showers late Sunday and again starting Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
Enjoy the continued break in the clouds and rain, as well as the warmer weather, with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s Saturday. Precipitation chances start ramping back up Sunday through much of next week. - D.J. Kayser