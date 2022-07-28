More from Star Tribune
Business
U.S. Bank fined $37.5M for creating unauthorized accounts for sales goals
Tactics had included opening credit cards and other accounts in customers' names without their permission.
Vikings
Vikings QB Cousins, new coach O'Connell forging a critical partnership
The key offensive player and his new play caller have wasted no time reopening the lines of communication from their days in Washington.
Local
Zebra mussels found in Wright County lake
Zebra mussels have been confirmed in 304 bodies of water, according to the DNR's 2021 annual report.
Evening weather: Low of 58; patchy clouds and cool
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Gophers football to hold F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day, open practice on Aug. 6
The event, which will feature yard games and other family events, will be at 2 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium.