More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Gophers
Gophers defensive backs Howden, Smith drafted in fifth round
Defensive backs Jordan Howden and Terell Smith were drafted by the Saints and Bears a day after Gophers center John Michael Schmitz, who was a second-round pick by the Giants.
Golf
Reusse: Winter relents, and a three-decade love affair with a golf course burgeons
Meet Tom Abts, a prominent figure in many ways at Deer Run Golf Club in Victoria.
Outdoors
Anderson: Ex-governor turned water protector warns Minnesotans of risks
"I've always felt if a choice must be made between commerce and the environment, the environment should win,'' former Minnesota governor Arne Carlson said.
Vikings
Souhan: After draft, Vikings' edge in NFC North remains, as do QB questions.
As their rivals rebuild and make curious decisions, the Vikings still should win the division despite roster holes and uncertainty at quarterback.
Vikings
Complete draft coverage: Get all the Star Tribune stories here
Tap here for all of our stories from all three days of the NFL draft, including Vikings picks and analysis, stories about the new players and links to lists of players selected by round and by team.