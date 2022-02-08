More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Evening weather: Low of 31; considerable cloudiness with a couple of flurries possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Minneapolis man charged in fatal crash was on FaceTime call
The April 15 crash on Hwy. 62 near I-35W in Richfield killed a 23-year-old woman.
Nation
Journalists settle suit over mistreatment covering protests
The state of Minnesota has agreed to pay $825,000 and change several policies to settle a lawsuit brought by journalists who said they were hurt or harassed while covering protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.
Local
Chief public defender in northwestern Minnesota reappointed despite pushback
Kristine Kolar will serve another 4-year term.
Local
Library Director Chad Helton on leave from Hennepin County Library system
Helton has taken criticism for directing the library system from his home in Los Angeles.