Wild
Kaprizov keeps racking up the points in Wild's 3-1 win at Carolina
With a goal and an assist Saturday night vs. the Hurricanes, Kirill Kaprizov is up to 85 points this season setting a new team record. There are still 15 games to go.
Evening weather: Low of 31; clear to partly cloudy ahead of Sunday rain/snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Loons
Chance after chance, Loons' comeback falls short in first loss of season, 2-1 to Seattle
Minnesota United returned from a two-week break as one of five unbeaten teams in MLS. The Loons had many opportunities but could only score on a late penalty kick.
Colleges
Scoggins: Bueckers' wait for championship moment included downtime with close friends
Unwinding with a crew of other former prep stars helped erase her disappointment two years ago when her final prep title game for Hopkins was wiped out by pandemic.
St. Cloud
As diversity surges, is St. Cloud still 'White Cloud'?
Central Minnesota has had growing pains over the last decade, but some say the area is becoming more welcoming.