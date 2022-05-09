More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
After four-year hiatus, Sparky the sea lion returns to Como Zoo stage
The show was reimagined in a new-and-improved habitat.
Twins
Twins-Astros preview: Three-game series at Target Field
The teams have the same record, although the Twins are in first place in the AL Central and Houston is second in the AL West.
Twins
Souhan: Why the Twins are winning despite injuries and oddities
Depth is a big strength of this ballclub, a testament to baseball boss Derek Falvey's team-building.
Business
U.S. Bank announces $100 billion community plan in merger with MUFG
As regulators watch, advocacy groups use pending mergers to extract promises from banks for community investment.