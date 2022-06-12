More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Music Review: Morgan Wallen disappoints, Eric Church triumphs in their first stadium gig in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Music Review: Morgan Wallen disappoints, Eric Church triumphs in their first stadium gig in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Strong Monday Morning Storms - Hottest Of 2022 (So Far) Tuesday
We'll see low 80s for highs Monday with strong AM storms. On Tuesday, highs will be near records (MSP record: 98F from 1987) with peak heat index values near 100F. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Tundra wildfire creeps closer toward Alaska Native community
A tundra wildfire continued to creep closer to an Alaska Native community in southwest Alaska, but mandatory evacuations have not been ordered, fire officials said Sunday.
Weather
Forecast: Warm, muggy, high 83; stormy Monday
Twin Cities weather forecast for Sunday, June 12
World
Hot air brings Spain its 1st withering heat wave of year
Spain´s weather service says a mass of hot air from North Africa brought the country's first major heat wave of the year Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places.