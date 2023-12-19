More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Northeastern US mops up ahead of holidays after deadly storm slams the region, killing at least 5
Just days before the Christmas holiday, people across the northeastern U.S. were mopping up Tuesday after a major storm dumped torrential rains and brought damaging winds from Pennsylvania to Maine, as some rivers in the region rose even higher. At least five people were killed.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 25 with some clouds; clearing to come Wednesday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 37; increasing clouds
It'll be partly to mostly cloudy, with some gusty winds. The snowfall deficit continues, with a warmup on the way.
Nation
As climate warms, that perfect Christmas tree may depend on growers' ability to adapt
Christmas tree breeder Jim Rockis knows what it looks like when one dies long before it can reach a buyer.
World
At least 100 elephants die in drought-stricken Zimbabwe park, a grim sign of El Nino, climate change
At least 100 elephants have died in Zimbabwe's largest national park in recent weeks because of drought, their carcasses a grisly sign of what wildlife authorities and conservation groups say is the impact of climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon.