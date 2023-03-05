More from Star Tribune
Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit
Still recovering from the effects of the first battering, the southwestern African nation of Mozambique is bracing for a rare second hit by long-living Tropical Cyclone Freddy late on Friday night, a regional weather center said Tuesday.
Minnesota in for more snow later this week
At least 4 inches of snow could fall in many areas, the National Weather Service said.
Paul Douglas
What Else - More Snow Coming
At 74.7" in the metro area this is now the 13th snowiest winter since 1884. But wait, there's more! Another long-duration snow event is likely Wednesday night into Friday morning. It looks plowable, with more than 6"possible, followed by a few more inches of slush on Sunday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Californians still digging out from severe snowfall
Residents of Southern California mountain towns have continued to struggle to dig out and get necessities in the aftermath of a record-setting blizzard last month that dumped so much snow that roads became impassable and roofs collapsed.