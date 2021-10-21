More from Star Tribune
It will take more than rain to end drought in Western U.S.
Californians rejoiced this week when big drops of water started falling from the sky for the first time in any measurable way since the spring, an annual soaking that heralds the start of the rainy season following some of the hottest and driest months on record.
Nation
Sheriff says family on California hike died of extreme heat
A Northern California family found dead on a hiking trail near the Merced River died after they overheated and ran out of drinking water on a sunny August afternoon when temperatures reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in the steep mountain terrain, authorities said Thursday.
Paul Douglas
Frost On The Pumpkin - Cool Smack But No Arctic Punches In Sight
If you have some plants you want to keep around a little longer consider covering them up, bringing them indoors, or writing them off until spring of '22, because most of Minnesota will experience a frost/freeze this morning, again Saturday morning, before temperatures moderate again next week. The drought continues to ease, with more rain in the forecast. Temperatures moderate a bit next week - relative warmth forecast to spill into early November.
World
Over 180 people killed after heavy rains in Nepal and India
Floods and landslides triggered by days of torrential rains have killed at least 99 people in Nepal since Monday, officials said.
Weather
Evening forecast: Temps dropping into 30s with a frost warning
Latest weather forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.