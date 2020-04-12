More from Star Tribune
Video
Morning forecast: Cold sunshine, then chance of PM snow showers; high 38
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Snow, mainly before 10 p.m.
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Heavy snow at times
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Snow and wind much of the day
The Twin Cities is on the northern edge of a band that could deliver almost a foot of snow in southeast Minnesota.
Nation
Coronavirus ravages New Orleans' Mardi Gras groups
New Orleans has been dealt a devastating blow from the new coronavirus, and a beloved Mardi Gras club is paying dearly.