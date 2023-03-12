More from Star Tribune
Nation
As atmospheric river exits, a new storm threatens California
Wet, miserable weather continued across huge swaths of California on Sunday as an atmospheric river that caused major flooding flowed eastward, while a new storm threatened another onslaught of rain, snow and gusting winds as soon as Monday.
Paul Douglas
Eighth snowiest winter at MSP so far — midweek temps in 40s ahead
With this weekends snow we climbed into the top ten snowiest winters on record at MSP. A quiet Monday is ahead, and highs look to climb to the 40s mid-week. But we watch a Thursday-Friday system that'll bring rain and snow chances. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Light snow, breezy
Northern Minnesota is in for heavier snow Sunday, but the Twin Cities area should only see a dusting. Still, not much more is needed to push this winter from the 8th snowiest season on record to the 7th snowiest.
Weather
Morning forecast: Light snow, high 32
Areas of the Twin Cities could see light snow on and off Sunday. Saturday's snow made this winter one of the snowiest on record.