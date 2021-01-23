More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Snow ending; low in mid-teens
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Weather
Minnesotans, steel yourself ... for a pretty average snowfall
And rugged residents have had to endure a warmer-than-usual January.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow starting with 3-6" expected
Latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
World
Cyclone weakens in central Mozambique, but flooding a threat
The Mozambican port city of Beira breathed a sigh of relief Saturday as Cyclone Eloise caused less damage than feared as it passed through, but the danger of flooding remained in a region still recovering from a devastating cyclone two years ago.