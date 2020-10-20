More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Snow before 9 p.m., then rain likely
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Justice Department announces creation of center to help law enforcement
The Department of Justice announced a new policing initiative in collaboration with Minneapolis police following the death of George Floyd.
Nation
Bystanders, police pull NY couple from sinking car
Bystanders helped rescue an elderly couple from a sinking car Monday after it careened into a Long Island canal, police said.
Nation
North Colorado wildfire destroys at least 26 homes
At least 26 homes were destroyed by a wind-whipped wildfire in north-central Colorado that has scorched nearly 14 square miles and forced thousands of residents to flee.
Nation
US to collect, return asteroid sample for 1st time
NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.