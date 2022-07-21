More from Star Tribune
Severe Drought In The Metro - Hot Friday, Severe Storms Saturday
Another 90F degree day is expected Friday in the metro under plenty of sunshine. We'll watch the potential of severe weather Saturday, especially just south and east of the metro. Meanwhile, drought continues to expand. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Reduced to a trickle, river managers brace for more drying
Triple digit temperatures and a fickle monsoon season have combined with decades of persistent drought to put one of North America's longest rivers in its most precarious situation yet.
Nation
Sweltering heat strikes US East Coast, Deep South
Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach.
World
Death toll from weekslong rains in Pakistan rises to 282
The death toll from five weeks of monsoon rains and flash floods jumped to at least 282 in Pakistan on Thursday, officials said, as the latest downpours continued lashing the impoverished country.