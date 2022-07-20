More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Sunny And Near 90F Thursday
Another warm summer day is expected Thursday under sunny skies in the Twin Cities. Highs will certainly climb into the 90s for Friday, but we start to introduce some rain chances in to end the week and begin the weekend. - D.J. Kayser
World
UK weather turmoil spurs calls to adapt to climate change
Britain's record-breaking heatwave has spurred calls for the government to speed up efforts to adapt to a changing climate, especially after wildfires created the busiest day for London firefighters since bombs rained down on the city during World War II.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 89, hazy sun
There's some wildfire smoke with moderate hits to air quality, and a chance of isolated storms.
Nation
AP PHOTOS: Wildfires surge across Europe in dry, hot weather
In a week of record-breaking heat in Europe, countries in the continent's warmer and drier southern belt have struggled to contain a swath of blazes that have stretched emergency services and blackened skies.