More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Sometimes It's Best To Go With Your Gut
After a couple of snowy encounters we enter a quieter (colder) pattern, with temperatures bottoming out this weekend. I'm not convinced temperatures will rise above 0F on New Year's Day, even in the metro, in spite of the "urban heat island". A Saturday snowstorm buries Iowa and southern Wisconsin under 10-20" snow, but our next chance of significant accumulation doesn't come for another 8 days. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
'So difficult': Winter snow, cold slam Northwest and Sierra
The Pacific Northwest and Sierra Nevada grappled Tuesday with another day of snow, ice and unseasonable cold that has disrupted traffic, caused closures and forced people to find refuge in emergency warming shelters.
World
Severe Brazil flooding spreads in Bahia and beyond
A total of 116 cities in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia were in a state of emergency because of flooding on Tuesday due to heavy rains that have been pounding the region since the end of November.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 25; snow tapering after sunset
There's a winter weather advisory for the metro area until 6 p.m. with 1 to 2 inches of snow expected and the chance for freezing drizzle.