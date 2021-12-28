Paul Douglas

After a couple of snowy encounters we enter a quieter (colder) pattern, with temperatures bottoming out this weekend. I'm not convinced temperatures will rise above 0F on New Year's Day, even in the metro, in spite of the "urban heat island". A Saturday snowstorm buries Iowa and southern Wisconsin under 10-20" snow, but our next chance of significant accumulation doesn't come for another 8 days. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson