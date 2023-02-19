More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Local
Forecast calls for at least a foot of snow in Twin Cities by midweek
The forecast is for heavy snow — possibly more than a foot — to hit central and southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 34; major snowstorm later this week
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Sunday, Feb. 19
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 34; major snowstorm later this week
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, Feb. 19
Paul Douglas
Snowy Scenes Will Return This Week
A quiet Sunday for the metro is ahead. However, we will watch a clipper for Presidents' Day Monday which will bring about an inch of snow for the metro and 2-5" from Fargo to the North Shore. Then a potentially potent system is on deck in the Tuesday-Thursday timeframe. - D.J. Kayser