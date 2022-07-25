More from Star Tribune
Nation
Firefighters slow growth of California blaze near Yosemite
Firefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a huge wildfire burning in a forest near Yosemite National Park, where thousands of residents from mountain communities were still under evacuation orders Monday and smoke was spreading for hundreds of miles around.
Nation
Heat wave to hit Northwest as Northeast sees some relief
The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave just as the Northeastern part of the United States will soon see a slight break in extreme temperatures.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Near normal, low humidity, high 82
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, July 25
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, mild, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 25