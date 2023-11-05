More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Business
Some houses are being built to stand up to hurricanes and sharply cut emissions, too
When Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle five years ago, it left boats, cars and trucks piled up to the windows of Bonny Paulson's home in the tiny coastal community of Mexico Beach, Florida, even though the house rests on pillars 14 feet above the ground. But Paulson's home, with a rounded shape that looks something like a ship, shrugged off Category 5 winds that might otherwise have collapsed it.
Business
French power supplier says technician killed as it battles damage from Storm Ciarán
French power network operator Enedis said Sunday that one of its technicians was killed as it battles to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes in the wake of major storms.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 57
Things stay dry and slightly warmer Sunday. Remember to set your clocks back an hour today.
Paul Douglas
Mainly Cloudy Sunday In The Metro With Rain Up North
While an isolated morning/midday shower is possible in the Twin Cities Sunday (with another chance Sunday Night), the most concentrated precipitation will be across northern Minnesota - starting out as a mix before becoming all rain. - D.J. Kayser