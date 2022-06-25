More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 59; mostly clear and rain chances gone, with cooler air coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Windy & Cooler Sunday But Heat Returns This Week
A blustery Sunday is on tap with the coolest highs since the first week of this month in the mid-70s. Temperatures start climbing upward for the work week with the upper 80s expected (and potentially a shot at 90F) by Wednesday and Thursday. - D.J. Kayser
Business
Milan to turn off fountain spigots as drought bakes Italy
The mayor of Milan signed an ordinance Saturday turning off the spigots of public decorative fountains and the city's archbishop prayed for rain in a tour of churches as northern Italy endures one of its worst droughts in decades.