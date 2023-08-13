More from Star Tribune
Russia evacuates 2,000 in Far East flooding
Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Primorye region in Russia's Far East, emergency officials said Sunday.
Paul Douglas
Rain - Heavy At Times - Continues Into Monday
Wet weather - with heavy rain at times - is expected through Sunday Night and into Monday across central and southern Minnesota. Highs on Monday will only climb to around 70F - but highs around 90F are expected by the weekend. - D.J. Kayser
Afternoon forecast: Heavy rain chance, high 70
While the Twin Cities will see light rain this afternoon there is a chance for heavier rain and possibly severe weather later in the evening.
Morning forecast: Rainy, high 70
The Twin Cities should get some light drizzles throughout Sunday with a chance at severe storms later in the evening.