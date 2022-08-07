More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Nothing To Complain About Weatherwise Monday - Warmer Weather Returns Midweek
It'll be a mainly sunny Monday with highs in the 70s here in the metro - a type of August day I'll always take! 80s rush back in for Tuesday through the end of the week. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there's a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week.
Paul Douglas
More rain today, then cooler, then heat returns
Heaviest rains stay just south of MSP, but showers and T-storms through tonight may drop another .5 to 1" locally. A touch of September today and Monday gives way to low 90s by the end of this week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson