More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Here's what you can't see as hundreds of millions are spent to fill broadband gaps in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Here's what you can't see as hundreds of millions are spent to fill broadband gaps in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Here's what you can't see as hundreds of millions are spent to fill broadband gaps in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Here's what you can't see as hundreds of millions are spent to fill broadband gaps in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda
Norma strengthened slightly and dumped heavy rain after being downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday as it moved into mainland Mexico, while Hurricane Tammy left the Caribbean island of Barbuda with minor damage.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Partly cloudy, high 61
Sunday's weather remains quiet, though there is the potential for some light rain this evening.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 61
Sunday morning should be sunny and mostly dry across the state. Watch for a chance of rain later tonight and tomorrow morning.
World
UK records a fourth death linked to a storm that battered northern Europe
Police said Sunday that a fourth person has died in Britain during a storm that pounded the U.K. and northern Europe with gale-force winds and torrential rain.