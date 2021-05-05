More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Showers ending; overnight low in 30s
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Nation
Giant sequoia still smoldering from 2020 California wildfire
A giant sequoia has been found smoldering and smoking in a part of Sequoia National Park that burned in one of California's huge wildfires last year, the National Park Service said Wednesday.
Nation
Deluge over: Southeast cleaning up debris of rain, twisters
A deluge that dumped more than 7 inches of rain in a few hours and spawned at least three tornadoes eased Wednesday but left homeowners and workers to clean up a wide area across the Southeast.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chance of showers, high 56
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, May 5
Weather
Morning forecast: Cool, high 57; chance of PM showers
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 5