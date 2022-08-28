More from Star Tribune
World
Residents of Mississippi's capital prepare for flooding
Veronique Daniels was sleeping on her mother's back porch in Jackson when she got wind of an impending disaster.
Weather
NWS: Tornadoes touched down in Ramsey, Dakota counties
Four EF0 tornadoes were spotted Saturday night throughout Dakota County. In Ramsey, the tornado path went for more than 3 miles. Severe storms are expected across the state again Sunday night.
World
Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in 'climate catastrophe'
Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country's climate minister called the deadly monsoon season "a serious climate catastrophe."
Nation
Strong storms knocked down trees and shut down State Fair
Strong storms knocked down trees and caused power outages across the Minneapolis area Saturday night, prompting the Minnesota State Fair to shut down rides and cancel a concert.