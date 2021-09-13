More from Star Tribune
Nation
Alligator suspected in post-Ida attack captured
A 12-foot-long alligator believed to have attacked a Louisiana man in Hurricane Ida floodwaters two weeks ago was captured and killed Monday, and authorities found human remains in its stomach.
Nation
Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane
Tropical Storm Nicholas gathered strength Monday and threatened to blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane that could bring up to 20 inches of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast, including the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana.
Nation
2 more deaths from heat attributed to Ida in Louisiana
Two deaths in the Baton Rouge area have now been attributed to Hurricane Ida, the Louisiana Health Department said Monday.
World
Official: Sudan floods have killed more than 80 since July
Floods triggered by seasonal torrential rains in Sudan have killed more than 80 people and damaged or destroyed some 35,000 homes since July, a senior police official said Monday.