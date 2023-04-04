More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Some Of The Last Gasps Of Winter? Snow Showers Today, But 60s This Weekend & Next Week
Snow showers will linger across the region (especially northern Minnesota) today, but could it be one of the last gasps of winter? 60s are in the forecast for the weekend and next week... maybe even a shot at 70F! - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South
People still sorting through the wreckage of their homes after deadly weather hit over the weekend braced for another wave of strong storms, likely including tornadoes, that were expected in parts of the Midwest and South beginning Tuesday evening. Officials warned residents to have shelter ready before going to sleep.
Morning forecast: Messy winter storm; rain metro, snow up north
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 4