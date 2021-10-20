More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Forecasters predict warmer winter for two-thirds of US
Expect a drier, warmer winter down south and a wetter winter up north, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday.
Nation
It will take more than rain to end drought in Western U.S.
Californians rejoiced this week when big drops of water started falling from the sky for the first time in any measurable way since the spring, an annual soaking that heralds the start of the rainy season following some of the hottest and driest months on record.
World
Strong storm causes 4 deaths in Poland, damage across Europe
A powerful autumn storm blasted across parts of Europe on Thursday, killing four people in Poland and causing damage and disruption across a large swath of the continent.
Nation
Fire that threatened Lake Tahoe region is now 100% contained
The 2-month-old California wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe resort region over the summer has been declared 100% contained, officials said.
World
Over 180 people killed after heavy rains in Nepal and India
Floods and landslides triggered by days of torrential rains have killed at least 99 people in Nepal since Monday, officials said.