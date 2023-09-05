More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation New book details Biden-Obama frictions and says Harris sought roles 'away from the spotlight'
More from Star Tribune
Nation New book details Biden-Obama frictions and says Harris sought roles 'away from the spotlight'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Correction: Tropical Weather story
In a story published August 29, 2023, about Hurricane Idalia, The Associated Press erroneously reported Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. The last such storm actually was Nora in 1997. The last tropical storm to first make landfall in Southern California occurred in 1939. Hilary and Nora both first reached land in Mexico.
Nation
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud tropical storm
Crews in mountain and desert towns worked to clear away mud and debris Tuesday in the aftermath of a tropical storm that hit Southern California.
Nation
Hilary left California desert roads covered in water and mud. Now it's threatening Oregon and Idaho
Tropical Storm Hilary flooded roads, toppled trees and forced a rescue by bulldozer of more than a dozen older residents trapped by mud in a care home Monday as it marched northward, prompting flood watches and warnings in half a dozen states.
World
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico's Baja coast
Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said ''catastrophic and life-threatening'' flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S.
Nation
Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars
Tropical Storm Hilary inundated streets across Mexico's arid Baja California Peninsula with deadly floodwaters Sunday before moving over Southern California, where it swamped roads and downed trees, as concerns mounted that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho.