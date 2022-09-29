More from Star Tribune
Business
Storm-battered Florida businesses face arduous rebuilding
Walt Disney World and other tourist attractions in central Florida appeared to have avoided severe damage from Hurricane Ian. But many businesses on the state's southwestern coast were hammered and face a long rebuilding process.
Sports
South Carolina tops SC State 50-10 in game moved for Ian
Spencer Rattler threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in South Carolina's 50-10 victory over South Carolina State in a game moved from Saturday to Thursday night because of Hurricane Ian.
Nation
Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall
Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows.
Nation
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.
Nation
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: