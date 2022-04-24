More from Star Tribune
Near Record Cold Highs Expected Monday With Cloudy, Breezy Conditions
Another chilly April day is ahead on Monday with highs that barely make 40F in the Twin Cities, just a few degrees warmer than the coldest high for the day. It'll feel worse with cloudy conditions and breezy winds. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state's drought-stricken 33 counties.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy and windy with high near 50
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
World
10 found dead after Japan tour boat with 26 aboard sinks
Rescuers said that 10 people who were retrieved Sunday from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard apparently sank in rough waters, triggering questions why it was allowed to sail.