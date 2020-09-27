More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cool, breezy with chance of showers; high 55
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Lawsuit: Roseville teacher segregated her Black students in class, choked one of them
Ronald Lindsey, the uncle of one of the children allegedly assaulted by a former Roseville second-grade teacher, addressed the Roseville school board.
Video
Morning forecast: Cool and windy, high 55; scattered afternoon showers
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Scattered showers, low 48
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Windy, chance of showers; high 66
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast