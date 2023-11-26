More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Despite weekend dusting, Twin Cities running behind on snowfall
This year, there have been only 3.2 inches of snow, lower than average for this time of year.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold and cloudy, high 33
Some more light snow is possible this afternoon. After Sunday it should be a dry week.
World
Heavy snowfall in Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova leaves 1 person dead and many without electricity
Heavy snowfall and strong blizzards in Romania and Moldova on Sunday left one person dead and hundreds of localities without electricity, as well as forcing the closure of some national roads, authorities said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Light snow possible, high 34
It was almost a November without snow. A light dusting might join overnight totals Sunday.