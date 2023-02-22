More from Star Tribune
Local
This again? 2023 blizzard lockdown brings déjà vu from 2020 COVID lockdown
A few days stuck at home during a historic snowstorm? Piece of cake.
Business
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,500 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days.
Paul Douglas
Phase Two Of Winter Storm/Blizzard Continues Into Thursday
We're watching phase two of the winter storm impacting the state Wednesday Night into Thursday, and snow totals between the two phases should be in the 10-18" range. Colder temperatures are expected Friday before a weekend warm up. - D.J. Kayser
Local
Travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport try to beat the snowstorm
The 'lull' Wednesday morning provided a tiny window for those departing and arriving.
Weather
Potent winter storm 'still coming,' Weather Service says
MnDOT has 200 plows out clearing metro area roads after a first round of snow. "Round two will have heavier snow accompanied with gusty winds," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.